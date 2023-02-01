Cloudy, cold and damp Wednesday

Winter weather is being felt across the Lone Star State as northerly winds at the surface continue to usher in very cold air. Southwesterly winds aloft are overriding this shallow layer of cold air, causing clouds and precipitation to form.

Farther north where temperatures are falling below freezing, periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue from San Antonio to Dallas where a tenth to half inch of ice is possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and has been extended until 6 AM Thursday.

Here in the Coastal Bend, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for our northern counties, including Bee and Live Oak until 9 AM Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to fall just below the freezing mark and any drizzle or light rain that falls could freeze on contact and cause a glaze of ice to form. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Most of the Coastal Bend will stay above freezing with lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. The north winds at 10-15 mph will produce wind chill (feel's like) temperatures in the lower 20s to lower 30s overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Spotty light showers and drizzle will continue from Tuesday night into early Wednesday with rainfall amounts only up to a tenth inch closer to the coast and a few hundredths inland.

Wednesday will be the cloudy and cold with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to low 40s and north winds at 10-18 mph. Light showers will increase Wednesday night and end early Thursday as the upper level wave finally moves through south Texas.

Partial sunshine will return Thursday afternoon as clouds gradually clear as drier air moves in. It will still be chilly Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear skies will lead to cold nights for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday through the weekend with warming temperatures, reaching near 70 Saturday and mid 70s Sunday as winds shift to the east-southeast.

