Cloudy and cold through Wednesday

We won't see much sunshine until later this week as waves of low pressure aloft move in from the southwest and cold air remains in place at the surface. This will keep low clouds, drizzle and spotty showers in the forecast through early Thursday.

Farther north where temperatures fall below freezing, freezing rain and sleet are expected from north of San Antonio to Dallas where a tenth to half inch of ice is possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect north of San Antonio until noon Wednesday.

Here in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will remain cold due to the persistent clouds and north to northeast wind but are expected to stay above freezing.

Lows Monday night will drop into the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to low 40s from Corpus Christi to the coast with northeast winds up to 15 mph, producing wind chill readings in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday will start with overcast skies, light fog and drizzle and stay chilly through the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s inland to upper 40s to near 50 at the coast. North-northeast winds will continue up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be similar for Wednesday as the clouds stick around.

Drizzle and isolated showers are possible Tuesday with a better chance Wednesday but overall rainfall amounts are projected to come in under a quarter inch.

Partial sunshine will return Thursday afternoon as clouds gradually clear as drier air moves in. It will still be chilly Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear skies will lead to cold nights for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday through the weekend with warming temperatures, reaching the lower 70s for the weekend.