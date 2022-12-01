Clouds return with possible light rain late Thursday

The cold front which cooled temperatures 20 degrees and gave us gusty winds has settled south of Texas. As this boundary moves slowly north Thursday, low level moisture will increase and light rain or drizzle will be possible by evening and overnight.

Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the low to mid 40s inland, near 50 in Corpus Christi to the upper 50s on the island with increasing clouds.

Thursday will remain cool due to the clouds and northeast winds which will still be breezy at the coast during the day, up to 20 mph. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.

Low clouds will produce pockets of light rain or drizzle Thursday night but amounts will be very light.

Clouds will gradually decrease Friday as surface winds shift to the south and temperatures warm into the 70s. Fog will develop Friday night as southeast winds move over the cool water in the gulf.

This weekend, another cold front will drop into the Coastal Bend but may not push all the way through south Texas and stall over us before moving north as a warm front Sunday. This will give us a chance of isolated t-showers both days.

Temperatures will reach near 80 both Saturday and Sunday although winds will shift to the east-northeast for a brief time Saturday behind the boundary then back to the southeast Sunday morning. Fog is also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.