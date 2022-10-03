Clouds moving in from the southwest

We will have more clouds in our sky through Tuesday as moisture from what was hurricane Orlene in the Pacific moves across south Texas. There isn't enough atmospheric moisture for rain to develop but a few sprinkles are possible. The clouds will move out by mid-week

The rest of the week looks mainly dry but a weak cold front is forecast to move through late Friday with a very low rain chance by Friday afternoon and evening. At this time, it doesn't look like much rain, if any will fall.

Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s inland and mid 70s on the island.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with a mild morning, warming up into the mid to upper 80s inland and low to mid 80s at the coast with northeast winds shifting to the east up to 12 mph.

With more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon highs will come up to near 90 while nights will drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s.