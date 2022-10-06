Clouds move in but little to no rain in the forecast

An upper level low spinning in the southwestern states is sending Pacific moisture into south Texas with southwesterly winds aloft. A few showers will develop late tonight through Friday but most will stay to our south. A weak cold front will gradually move through by midday Saturday but will have little effect on our weather.

For tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s inland, near 70 in Corpus Christi and mid to upper 70s on the island.

Clouds will keep our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday inland and low 80s at the beaches with light northeast winds in the morning, shifting to the east-southeast in the afternoon up to 15 mph. There is an isolated shower chance in the morning along the coast, mainly south of Corpus Christi.

The weekend looks seasonal with very warm days and mild nights under partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 inland to low to mid 80s at the beaches.

Most areas will stay dry through early next week but tropical moisture may increase by next Wednesday and Thursday which will bring a chance of rain back into the forecast late next week as a cold front moves through Thursday night.