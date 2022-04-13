Clouds early then sunny and hot Wednesday

Clouds will stick around through early Wednesday ahead of a wave of low pressure aloft. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday before much drier air moves in as winds shift to the northwest in the afternoon

There is a very high fire danger as drier air moves in Wednesday and temperatures heat up with southwest to northwesterly winds up to 20mph. There is a Red Flag Warning until 7 PM for Brush Country due to the low humidity and drought conditions.

It will be hot Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland and low to mid 80s at the coast. There is a high rip current risk Wednesday so those heading to the beach should use caution if getting in the water.

Winds will shift to the east and temperatures will come down into the 80s Thursday with another windy afternoon. Easterly winds will increase to 20-25 mph Thursday afternoon.

A stray shower or t-shower is possible Friday but overall, it looks dry through the weekend with very warm, humid weather as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s inland this weekend, mid to upper 80s in Corpus Christi and in the upper 70s beaches with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph and mostly sunny skies.