Clouds and cooler weather

After reaching 99 degrees and breaking a record high Sunday, temperatures were 30 degrees cooler to start the work week and it looks like we'll stay cool Tuesday.

Lows Monday night will dip into the low to mid 50s inland to the lower 60s at the coast with east-northeast winds up to 18 mph.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies through Tuesday as a wave of low pressure moves across south Texas. A light, stray shower is possible through Tuesday but little rain is expected.

It will be windy Tuesday afternoon with east winds at 15-22 mph, keeping high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday with windy afternoons.

A few showers and t-storms are possible Thursday ahead of the next cold front which will move through early Friday morning, dropping temperatures back into the lower 70s for highs Friday.

Cooler air arrives this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance each day. High temperatures will stay in the 50s to lower 60s with nights in the 40s.