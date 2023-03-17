Chilly weekend with lingering light rain chance

Spring officially begins Monday but it's feeling more like winter in South Texas.

The weekend will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance Saturday as northerly winds send cool air into the Coastal Bend, keeping afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s and breezy north-northeast winds of 15-22 mph.

Low temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday night with cloudy skies and possible light showers toward Sunday morning.

Upper level disturbances in will continue to move through south Texas Sunday and Monday, producing scattered light showers at times as temperatures stay in the 50s to low 60s with breezy northeast winds.

We'll start warming up Tuesday as temperatures reach into the upper 70s then jump into the 80s through Friday. A weak cold front will move through Friday morning but temperatures will stay above average.