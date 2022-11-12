Chilly weekend ahead

Scattered showers and t-storms will move through the Coastal Bend Friday evening as a strong cold front sweeps across south Texas, dropping temperatures with strong northerly winds overnight.

Northerly winds of 20-30 mph overnight will gust as high as 40 mph along the coast through early Saturday morning then gradually diminish through the day. Gale warnings are in effect until noon Saturday for the coastal waters.

Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly Saturday, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s with northerly winds at 15-20 mph. Skies will become partly sunny through the day.

We'll have another chilly night Saturday with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast with mostly clear skies.

Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy and still cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and a cool northeast breeze up to 15 mph.

Showers are expected to return Sunday night through Monday as an area of low pressure slowly lifts north through south Texas. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Monday but will fall once again by Tuesday as another cold front moves through late Monday.

The cooler than average temperatures will last through next week with a low chance of rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday.