Chilly weather for the next few days with spotty light rain

It's back to winter weather as colder air has arrived and will stick around through the weekend with spotty light rain or drizzle at times. Fortunately, our temperatures will stay above freezing. However, farther north there are winter weather advisories from San Antonio to Dallas where freezing rain and sleet are possible through Thursday.

Another surge of cold air will move in late Thursday with northerly winds. As the shallow cold air moves in at the surface, winds just a couple thousand feet above the surface will stay out of the south-southwest, sending a layer of warmer air over the cold air at the surface. This will cause drizzle and pockets of light rain to develop through Saturday, on and off. It will be a pesky rain, not adding up to much. Under three tenths is expected for the entire period.

Clouds will be stubborn through Saturday with temperatures staying chilly with northeast winds at 12-25 mph. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s Thursday and stay in the 40s Friday and only reach the low 50s Saturday. Clouds will break up a bit Sunday but it will still be cool as we stay in the upper 50s with a cool northeast winds.

Nights will drop into the upper 30s and 40s. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures are not expected to freeze.

Next week we'll slowly warm up reaching the upper 60s to lower 70 by mid-week with a chance of showers Wednesday.

