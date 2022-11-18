Chilly weather continues with showers Saturday

The cloudy, chilly weather continues and with the passage of another cold front late Friday, it will be colder by the weekend. You'll need to anchor any outdoor Christmas decorations by Friday evening as strong northeast winds will develop Friday into Saturday.

Thursday night looks cloudy and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s inland, mid 40s around Corpus Christi to near 50 on the island.

It will stay cloudy, windy and very cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland to low 60s a the coast Friday with northeast winds of 12-20 mph, increasing overnight.

Another cold front will move through Friday evening, sending another surge of cold air in for the weekend. Light showers are possible from Friday afternoon and will increase Friday night, becoming likely Saturday as a trough of lower pressure moves across south Texas. Showers will end by early Sunday but the clouds will stick around and it will remain chilly.

Due to the clouds, rain and colder air moving in, Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon, only touching near 50 for highs. Also, it will be windy with northeast winds at 18-28 mph, gusting up to 30 inland but as high as 45 mph at the coast.

It will stay cool through Monday with clouds and scattered showers, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We will slowly warm up as our winds shift to the southeast starting Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, climbing to the lower 70s by Thanksgiving. It looks like another cold front will move through Thanksgiving morning, dropping temperatures slightly for the end of the week.