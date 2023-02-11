Chilly start to a nice, bright weekend

Dry, cool air continues to move in with northerly winds which will give us a cold night Friday night and cool day Saturday.

Friday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to low 40s coast. Freezing temperatures will be possible in low lying areas of Bee and Live Oak counties toward morning.

North winds will continue at 10-15 mph, producing wind chill readings in the mid to upper 20s inland to lower 30s at the coast early Saturday morning.

Saturday looks bright but still on the cool side with high temperatures in the lower 60 and

north to northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Lows will dip into the upper 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast Saturday night under clear skies and light winds.

Winds will shift to the east-southeast Sunday up to 15 mph which will bring temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds will increase Monday with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible Monday night as a weak cold front moves through by early Tuesday morning.

Westerly winds will increase Tuesday which will dry out our air and with sunshine, allow temperatures to climb to near 80 in the afternoon with an elevated fire risk due to the windy, dry conditions.

Warm, windy weather continues through Wednesday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 80s.

The next cold front will move through early Thursday morning, cooling temperatures for the end of the work week.