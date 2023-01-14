Chilly Saturday morning then warming and windy Sunday

Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend as winds shift to the southeast Saturday afternoon and increase Sunday.

High temperatures will reach near 70 inland Saturday to the mid to upper 60s at the coast with northeast winds shifting to the southeast and increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night won't be as cold due to more moisture moving in from the gulf which will lead to patchy fog as low temperatures fall into the 50s.

Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend but also windy as south-southeast winds increase to 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to 80 inland and lower 70s at the coast under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will start off with warm temperatures, reaching the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast except for potentially an isolated shower with a weak cold front which will move through Wednesday, cooling temperatures for the end of the week.