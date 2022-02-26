Chilly, overcast weekend with spotty light rain

Temperatures for this last weekend of February will come in well below normal with cold nights and cool days as northerly winds continue to usher in the chilly air and skies stay cloudy.

Drizzle and pockets of light rain will develop Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s inland to 40 at the coast and northerly winds at 8-15 mph.

Saturday will stay cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the in the upper 40 to near 50 and north winds at 10-18 mph. Patchy drizzle and light rain will be on and off but mainly in the morning then again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will stay cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s and northerly winds at 10-18 mph.

Clouds will finally start breaking up late Sunday with some sunshine mixed with clouds Monday. Temperatures will still be cool Monday but milder, reaching into the lower 60s.

The warming will be slow next week, reaching near 70 by Wednesday and mid 70s by late in the week with a slight shower chance Tuesday night.