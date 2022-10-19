Chilly nights and mild, sunny days

The coolest air so far this season has moved in and we'll be close to a record low temperature Wednesday morning in Corpus Christi. The record is 47 degrees from 1989 and the forecast low is 48 at CCIA.

As skies clear out Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday morning. The last time we dropped into upper 40s was April 8th.

High pressure will build and the rest of the week we'll have sunshine and slowly warming temperatures. It will be mild Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s but we'll climb back into the 80s by Friday and the weekend as winds shift to the south.

The humidity will be low through Friday but will rise this weekend as south-southeast winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday.

The next chance of rain moves in early next week as an upper level low from the west moves across Texas.

FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Clearing and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s inland, upper 40s to 50 in Corpus Christi and mid 50s on the island.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s and light north to northeast winds up to 12 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and cool with lows in the mid 40s inland, near 50 in Corpus Christi and upper 50s on the island.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s with light south winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

