Chilly nights ahead with brighter days

The northerly winds behind Tuesday's cold front will usher in drier, cooler air which will clear out our skies and bring chilly nights but sunny days through Thursday.

Clouds will increase starting Friday through the weekend as winds shift to the southeast and moisture returns ahead of the next cold front which will move through Sunday. Only isolated showers are expected with Sunday's front.

Tuesday night will be chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s at the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice but cooler with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast. Temperatures will stay above freezing.

Temperatures will slowly warm from Friday into the weekend with a windy day Saturday ahead of the next cold front which will move through Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and cooler air.