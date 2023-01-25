Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly nights ahead with brighter days

Cooler, drier air moving in Tuesday night
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 19:56:27-05

The northerly winds behind Tuesday's cold front will usher in drier, cooler air which will clear out our skies and bring chilly nights but sunny days through Thursday.

Clouds will increase starting Friday through the weekend as winds shift to the southeast and moisture returns ahead of the next cold front which will move through Sunday. Only isolated showers are expected with Sunday's front.

Tuesday night will be chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s at the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice but cooler with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast. Temperatures will stay above freezing.

Temperatures will slowly warm from Friday into the weekend with a windy day Saturday ahead of the next cold front which will move through Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and cooler air.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019