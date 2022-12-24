Chilly Christmas weekend with freezing nights

The very cold air will stick around into the holiday weekend with freezing nights and slowly warming days. Next week looks much warmer and breezy by Wednesday.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until noon Saturday for overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s. Plants and exposed pipes need to be protected.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Saturday for wind chill (feels like) temperatures as low as 5 degrees. Wear layers and cover all exposed skin.

Lows will drop into the upper teens inland Friday night and near 20 in Corpus Christi and mid to upper 20s on the island with a hard freeze for all of the Coastal Bend. Northerly winds will continue at 10-18 mph.

High temperatures Saturday will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s with north winds at 8-18 mph and partial sunshine.

Another hard freeze will occur Saturday night inland, including Corpus Christi with lows in the low to mid 20s to near 30 closer to the coast.

Christmas Day will be warmer, reaching the upper 40s to 50 degrees in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and north winds at 8-18 mph.

Warmer weather moves in for the last week of December with highs in the 70s by Wednesday. Warmer air moving over the cold gulf water will cause sea fog to develop starting Tuesday night.

