Chilly and overcast Tuesday

After reaching into the 80s this weekend, it's back to sweaters and jackets as cooler air has moved in. After a brief warming trend for mid-week, the next cold front will arrive Friday morning.

We'll have cloudy skies Monday night with a chance of light showers. Lows will drop to near 40 inland to the mid 40s at the coast with north winds at 12-20 mph.

Tuesday will stay cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a north breeze at 10-18 mph with overcast skies. Spotty light rain is possible in the morning. Some sunshine is expected in our western counties in the afternoon but closer to the coast it will stay cloudy.

We'll start the day Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s but will warm into the lower 60s inland to the upper 50s coast with decreasing clouds as winds shift to the east up to 12 mph.

Thursday will be the warmer day this week with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland to mid 60s at the coast with east-southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

The next cold front will move through around mid-morning Friday. Not much moisture is available for rain so only spotty light showers are expected with the front Friday morning. Northerly winds will increase and temperatures will fall through the day from the 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon.