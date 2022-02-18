Chilly air moving in Thursday night with gusty northerly winds

After reaching into the 80s Thursday, another big change is on the way as colder air moves in Thursday night. Northerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph overnight and temperatures will fall.

Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast by Friday morning. The north winds will make it feel colder, producing wind chill temperatures near 30.

Friday looks partly cloudy as high clouds pass through and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North winds at 15-20 mph in the morning will decrease through the day.

Friday night will be cold, dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy skies and light northeast winds.

We'll stay cool Saturday, reaching the low to mid 60s with some passing high clouds and northeasterly winds at 8-15 mph. Sunday looks warmer, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s inland with mostly cloudy skies and east-southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph. Stray coastal showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight.

Early next week looks windy and much warmer and continued dry with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s at the coast to upper 80s inland Monday and Tuesday.

The next cold front arrives next Wednesday, cooling temperatures once again with highs only near 50 next Thursday. Isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday with widely scattered showers and very cool weather Thursday.