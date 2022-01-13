Brighter and warmer through Friday before cold front arrives

The upper level wave which brought the clouds and kept it cool for Wednesday is moving east. Drier air will erode away the clouds Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall overnight with patchy fog. Sunshine Thursday and Friday will warm temperatures into the 70s.

The next cold front is expected to move through by daybreak Saturday and northerly winds will increase, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Only a stray shower is expected with the front through early Saturday morning but most areas will stay dry.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast and light winds. Patchy fog will develop late.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and light north winds shifting to the southeast late in the day.

Friday: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and increasing south winds up to 20 mph.

Saturday: Windy and cooler with high temperatures in the low 60s and north winds at 18-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland to mid 40s coast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 60 and north to northeast winds at 6-12 mph.