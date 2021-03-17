Bright but not as warm Thursday

Dry air has moved in with gusty northwesterly winds Wednesday that warmed temperatures. Corpus Christi broke the old daily record high of 90 from 1996, reaching 91. We'll cool down Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. Dry weather will continue through the weekend with low humidity through Saturday before winds shift to the southeast, causing temperatures and humidity to climb starting Sunday.

Tonight will be clear and cool with north winds at 10-15 mph and lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to the mid 50s at the coast.

We'll have a sunny, mild and breezy day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland to near 70 at the coast with north winds at 12-22 mph.

Friday and Saturday will start off with cool mornings with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s and days will be sunny, reaching the lower 70s in the afternoons.

We'll have a few more clouds Sunday as humidity starts to climb with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The work week will start off windy and warmer with more humidity under partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.