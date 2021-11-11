Brief cool-down to start the weekend

Winds shifted to the north today behind a weak cold front. Although it will be cooler Thursday night, Friday still looks warm with abundant sunshine. A secondary cold front will move through late Friday ushering in cooler air to start the weekend. The air will warm back up starting Sunday as winds shift to the south.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows near 50 inland to the upper 50s to the mid 60s coast with a chilly northeast breeze at 5-10 mph.

Friday looks sunny and after a cool start, we'll have a warm and pleasant afternoon with high temperatures near 80 and northeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, starting off in the upper 40s inland to lower 50s in Corpus Christi to near 60 at the coast. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s with a cool northeast breeze at 15 mph in the morning, diminishing through the afternoon.

Sunday morning will start off cool with lows in the upper 40s inland to near 60 at the coast but will be a few degrees warmer during the afernoon with southerly winds at 8-15 mph. High temperatures will reach near 80.

The dry weather pattern continues next week with warm days reaching into the lower 80s and mild nights in the 60s. The next cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us down to end the week.