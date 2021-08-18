Breezy, hot and humid through the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sweltering August heat will continue with daily temperatures reaching through the upper 90s and breezy southeast winds up to 25 mph. Humidity will remain high which will cause afternoon heat indices to reach 105 to 112 each day.

To avoid a heat illness, those doing activities or working outdoors will need to use extra caution by taking frequent breaks, drinking lots of water and getting inside to cool down as much as possible.

Hurricane Grace will move over the Yucatan Peninsula by early Thursday and then into the Bay of Campeche Friday, making landfall in Mexico early Saturday.

Although Hurricane Grace is not expected to directly impact south Texas, it will send high-period swells in our direction Friday through Sunday. Rough seas are likely in the middle Texas coastal waters creating potentially life-threatening conditions with rough waves and dangerous rip currents along gulf-facing beaches.

Deeper Gulf moisture associated with Grace is forecast to move into south Texas from late Friday through Saturday which may contribute to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, although they will be very hit and miss here in the Coastal Bend.

