BLOG: Tracking Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday but has weakened to a tropical depression. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Grace is expected to become a tropical storm again by Tuesday.

Grace is moving across southern Dominican Republic and Haiti today bringing 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches expected which may lead to flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides. This comes as Haiti recovers from Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which killed over 1,200 people.

Grace is then is expected to travel between Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

Grace is forecast to move across the northern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday as a tropical storm then travel west through the southwestern Gulf. At this time, it is forecast to make landfall near Tampico Mexico Saturday.

At this time, it is not forecast to come to the Coastal Bend but will be closely monitored through the week.