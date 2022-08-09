Better rain chance late this week

The Coastal Bend has had hit and miss showers and t-storms since Saturday but not everyone got in on the rain. If you missed out, there are better chances of rain later this week.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, only a stray shower is expected with most areas remaining dry. Temperatures will be typical for August with highs in the upper 90s to 100 inland, mid 90s around Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches. Southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

From Thursday through early Sunday, upper level disturbances will move in around the ridge of high pressure aloft which will stay anhored over the Rockies. These along with increased tropical moisture will give us a slightly better chance of rain.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms are expected to develop in south Texas from Thursday through the weekend. Those areas that get under a thunderstorm could pick up over an inch of rain but most will stay under an inch total in the next seven days.

Temperatures will come down slightly late in the week and this weekend due to more cloud cover and possible showers but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid to upper 80s beaches.