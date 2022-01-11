Below average temperatures through Wednesday then warming

Cooler air moved in with the cold front late Sunday and will stick around through Wednesday as surface winds remain from the north.

Clouds will increase Tuesday as an upper wave moves through south Texas. As this wave moves out, clouds will decrease Wednesday afternoon and we'll see more sunshine Thursday and Friday and warming temperatures.

As winds come around to the south Thursday night, increasing low level moisture will give us a better chance of fog formation for early Friday.

The next cold front is expected to move through Friday night and northerly winds will increase through early Saturday, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Only a stray shower is expected with the front which looks mainly dry.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s inland to near 40 in Corpus Christi and upper 40s coast. Northeast winds will stay breezy at the coast at 10-15 mph and lighter inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and northeast winds at 8-14 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cool with lows in the lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast with light northerly winds.

Wednesday: Cloudy early then decreasing clouds later in the day with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s and north winds at 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and light north winds shifting to the southeast.

Friday: Early fog then mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and increasing south winds up to 22 mph.

Saturday: Windy and cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

