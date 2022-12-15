Beautiful weather Thursday then cooling for the weekend

Cooler air, light winds and clear skies will provide us with a chilly night with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast by Thursday morning.

We'll have beautiful weather Thursday with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity and mild temperatures. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Another surge of cooler air will move in for the weekend, cooling temperatures further with highs in the lower 60s.

A coastal trough of lower pressure is forecast to develop from Saturday through Sunday which will keep our skies cloudy and temperatures cool.

Light showers will develop Friday night and end by Saturday afternoon. Another round of showers will move in by early Monday morning and continue on and off through Monday night as lower pressure passes through south Texas.

Next week looks colder as another cold front moves through Tuesday and possibly an Arctic front next Thursday which would bring cold air into south Texas for Christmas weekend.

