Beautiful weather Thursday before clouds and humidity increase Friday

The nice weather continues into Thursday but with winds shifting to the southeast, humidity will be on the rise with more clouds around Friday. A cold front will move through late Saturday but won't produce much rain. Temperatures will cool a few degrees behind the front.

We'll have another fairly cool night with lows in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday night and areas of fog developing with light winds.

Thursday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and east-southeast winds at 8-18 mph, becoming breezy in the afternoon.

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 80s inland to mid 70s at the coast and southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

It will stay warm and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 70s at the coast to the upper 80s inland. A stray shower or t-storm is possible late in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through south Texas.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler but pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and breezy with lower humidity.