Beautiful weather through Thursday

Our beautiful spring weather will continue the next couple days before our next chance of rain which moves in with a cold front late Saturday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and east-northeast winds at 8-16 mph and low humidity.

Winds will shift to the southeast and become breezy Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s inland to mid 70s at the coast and southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

It will stay warm and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with an isolated shower or t-storm chance through Saturday night as a cold front moves through.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler but pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 and mostly sunny.