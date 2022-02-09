Beautiful weather through Friday but changeable this weekend

The week will continue to be pleasant with cool nights and mild days with light winds. The next cold front arrives Saturday but won't bring much rain. Only isolated showers are expected with cooler air arriving by Saturday night and Sunday.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and into the upper and mid 40s coast.

We'll have a cool start to the day and a pleasant afternoon Wednesday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland to mid to upper 60s at the coast with light southerly winds.

The rest of the work week will be mild with some high clouds moving through Thursday and Friday and winds continuing to stay light, under 12 mph. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s inland to mid to upper 60s coast.

The next cold front will move through Saturday around midday but only isolated showers are expected. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s with increasing northeast winds late in the day at 15-25 mph.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning. Winds will be breezy Sunday morning and decrease in the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.