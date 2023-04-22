Beautiful Saturday, rainy Sunday

The weekend will start off mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s inland Saturday to the upper 70s at the coast and east-southeast at 10-20 mph.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night, mainly in our western counties as an upper level wave moves through.

Rain is likely Sunday. Showers and t-storms will increase with most activity in the afternoon, tapering off through the evening. Temperatures will remain mild Sunday due to clouds and potential rain with highs in the 70s and east winds at 12-22 mph.

Rainfall amounts will vary but heavy rain is possible Sunday with some areas possibly seeing up to 2 inches of rain.

There is also a marginal severe weather risk Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible with large hail or damaging winds.

There continues to be a chance of a few showers or t-storms Monday but will be isolated. We'll start warming up again next week, reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.