Beautiful last weekend of October

Surface high pressure will continue to dominate our weather this weekend, keeping dry air in place with cool nights and warm days. Winds will be much lighter as the high pressure area settles over south Texas Saturday, making for a gorgeous day.

It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and near 60 at the coast.

After a cool start, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 80s Saturday. Winds will be much lighter, shifting from the north to the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Beach weather looks good Saturday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s at the beaches and 1-2 foot waves, low rip current risk and sunny skies.

Winds will shift to the southeast for Sunday and pick up slightly, to 15 mph in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Trick-or-treaters will have a nice evening to gather up those sugary sweets with mild, dry weather in the 70s.

Early next week looks seasonal with nights in the 60s and days in the low to mid 80s before the next cold front arrives late Wednesday which will cool us down for late next week and bring a chance of showers.