Beautiful first weekend of October

The first weekend of October looks beautiful with mild nights and very warm, mostly sunny days. Those heading to the beach will need to use caution if going into the water as the rip current risk is still high early Saturday. Also, water will be higher on beaches especially during high tide. Conditions will slowly improve through the weekend.

Dry air flow around high pressure to our north will continue to keep us in sunny skies and low humidity through the weekend but tropical clouds, remnants of hurricane Orlene in the eastern Pacific will start moving in from the southwest starting Sunday.

Nights will be clear and mild this weekend with low temperatures in the upper 50s inland, low 60s in Corpus Christi and lower 70s on the islands with light northerly winds.

Saturday looks beautiful with a mild morning and plenty of sunshine which will heat afternoon temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland. Winds will stay under 15 mph from the northeast to east.

Some high clouds will move in starting Sunday and hang around early next week as an upper level wave from Mexico moves through. However, atmospheric moisture in south Texas is too low for it to produce rain.

Later next week, moisture continues to increase and we'll see a low rain chance by Friday as a weak front stalls to our north.

