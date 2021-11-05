Beautiful Fall weekend ahead

Get ready for a beautiful fall weekend as high pressure dominates our weather giving us cool nights and bright, mild days.

It will be clear and chilly Friday night with lows in the mid 40s inland to near 50 in Corpus Christi and near 60 at the beaches with light northerly winds.

Saturday morning will be cool but sunshine will warm temperatures into the 70s in the afternoon with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph and low humidity.

Saturday night's lows will drop into the 50s to low 60s and Sunday will be a bit warmer, reaching to near 80 with east-southeast winds at 6-12 mph.

We turn our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as we Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be at 6:45 Sunday with sunset at 5:41 due to the time change.

Days will warm back into the lower 80s early next week with nights in the low to mid 60s as the dry weather continues. The next cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us for the end of the week.