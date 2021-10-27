Beautiful fall weather ahead with cooler nights

The cold front that swept through Wednesday morning didn't bring much rain but did bring a lot of wind which brought humidity down considerably. The cooler air behind the front will gradually move in through Friday as winds continue to diminish.

It will still be rather windy Thursday with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Friday, winds will come down to 10-18 mph and will be light Saturday before shifting to the southeast Sunday. Until then, the humidity will continue to be low, making for beautiful fall weather.

We'll have a clear, breezy night Wednesday with lows in the lower 50s inland to mid to upper 50s in Corpus Christi to the mid 60s coast. It will be cooler Thursday and Friday nights with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland to low 60s coast.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s Thursday, coming down into the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

The last weekend of October looks dry with warm days, in low to mid 80s and slowly rising humidity as winds shift to the southeast. Trick-or-treaters will have a nice evening Sunday to gather up those sugary sweets with mild, dry weather in the 70s.