Baking hot through Saturday before rain chances return

Some areas got a break from the heat Tuesday as tropical t-showers developed and moved inland. Drier air will return Wednesday though, and we'll return to our hot, sunny weather as high pressure aloft takes control once again.

Temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will soar into the upper 90s to 100 inland while coastal areas will reach the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The good news is that dew points will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This means it won't be as humid and peak heat indices will stay under 105 the rest of the week as winds stay fairly light. Nights will drop into the lower 70s inland to 80 at the coast.

The dome of high pressure aloft is forecast to weaken from Sunday into early next week, allowing a trough of lower pressure to move in from the Gulf increasing tropical moisture over south Texas. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible Sunday, becoming more likely next Monday.

Hopefully this pattern will develop and give us rain and cool temperatures a bit. For now, we'll keep watching and will have updates.