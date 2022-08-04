August heat continues with isolated showers Saturday

IT was another scorcher Wednesday as Corpus Christi hit 97 degrees and we saw triple digit heat inland.

Thursday will be similar with hazy skies as the Saharan dust moves in. High temperatures will reach near 90 at the beaches while Corpus Christi in the mid to upper 90s and inland areas 99-102. Heat indices will reach 105-110 degrees during peak heating.

It will be breezy to windy again Thursday with southeast winds increasing to 18-23 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph. Winds will be lighter starting Friday and through the weekend, under 20 mph from the southeast.

All is quiet in the tropics and we will stay in a hot, humid, and dry pattern through week. A wave of low pressure aloft and increasing moisture will bring a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers late Friday night through Sunday morning but unfortunately there won't be a lot of coverage. Amounts will come in less than a half inch in most areas with higher totals up the coast toward Victoria.

