Arctic blast for south Texas

A blast of Arctic air has arrived in south Texas and very cold air will stick around into the holiday weekend.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until noon Saturday for overnight temperatures as low as 18 degrees. Plants and exposed pipes need to be protected.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Saturday for wind chill (feels like) temperatures as low as 3 degrees. Wear layers and cover all exposed skin.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Friday for northerly winds at 20-35 mph and gusting as high as 50 mph with highest gusts at the coast. Secure loose object outdoors.

Lows will drop into the upper teens in our northwestern counties Thursday night and lower 20s in Corpus Christi and mid to upper 20s at the coast and northerly winds of 22-35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph with highest gusts at the coast.

High temperatures Friday will stay in the mid 30s with north winds at 15-25 mph, gradually diminishing through the afternoon but still windy.

Another hard freeze will occur Friday night with lows in the upper teens and 20s and wind chill readings in the lower teens with north winds at 10-18 mph.

Some clouds will move in for Christmas Eve and Saturday will be breezy and cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Another freeze is expected Saturday night but Christmas Day will be warmer, reaching the upper 40s to 50 degrees in the afternoon.