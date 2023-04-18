Another windy day Wednesday

Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise this week ahead of our next cold front which will move through Friday evening. It will be cooler and windy to start the weekend.

For the rest of the work week, nights will remain mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with low clouds.

Wednesday looks partly sunny, windy, warm and humid with high temperaturesin the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the coast with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be a couple degrees warmer as the southeast winds continue with partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Friday evening, shifting winds to the northeast overnight with cooler air moving in. A few showers and t-storms will be possible from late Friday afternoon through the evening but at this time, looks widely scattered and many areas will be missed.

The weekend will start off partly sunny, windy and cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Saturday and northeast winds at 15-22 mph.

Another upper level wave passing through south Texas Sunday will give us a chance of a few showers as temperatures stay in the 70s.

We'll start warming up again early next week, reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.

