Another round of t-storms tonight- early Wednesday

Another round of showers and t-storms will move in late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves through. These are forecast to arrive after 2 AM in our northern counties then track to the southeast through early morning Wednesday.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms with isolated threats of damaging wind, large hail and a very low tornado threat. Heavy rain is likely with some of the storms which could lead to localized flooding.

Storms will move out through the morning Wednesday and a northeast wind behind the front will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Drier air will stick around behind the front through Thursday but the humidity will start climbing once again from Friday into the weekend.

Highs will reach into the lower 90s Thursday in Corpus Christi with abundant sunshine and lower humidity. The lower humidity will allow us to drop into the upper 60s Thursday night.

For Friday and the holiday weekend, it looks windy, hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s at the beaches to the upper 90s inland and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Nights will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.