Another cold night with a cool weekend ahead

Skies have cleared and the cold air is still hanging over south Texas which means temperatures will fall below freezing again Friday night with a hard freeze in our inland areas.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for inland areas until 10 AM Saturday for temperatures as low as 21 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM Saturday for coastal areas for temperatures as low as 27 degrees. Plants, pipes and pets should be protected.

Saturday will be sunny and after a cold morning, it will stay cool with high temperatures near 50 with north-northeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Inland areas will drop to freezing again Saturday night but coastal areas will stay above freezing under clear skies.

Sunday will start off sunny but clouds will increase in the afternoon with northeast winds increasing to 15 mph. Highs will reach near 60 Sunday.

Rain showers are possible mainly in our southern counties with lower chance north by early Monday as an upper level wave moves through south Texas. It will be cool Monday with highs in the 50s and northerly winds up to 20 mph with the best chance of rain in the morning.

We'll slowly warm up next week with days reaching near 70 by Thursday and nights in the 40s.