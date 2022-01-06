Another cold front on the way for Thursday

The warmth returned with Corpus Christi reaching 82 degrees for the high Wednesday. This will change Thursday as a cold front moves through and cooler air arrives later in the day.

Wednesday night we'll have light winds with lows in the upper 40s to 50 inland to near 60 at the coast with fog developing and dense in areas by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon with northerly winds increasing to 20 mph by evening, gusting up to 35 mph at the coast as cooler air moves in.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s by Friday morning

Friday looks cool with highs in the low to mid 60s with a northeast breeze up to 15 mph. Clouds will increase with a few rain showers developing Friday night as moisture returns from the south. Rainfall will be spotty with amounts under a quarter inch.

The southerly breeze will increase Saturday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday looks like the warmest day of the weekend as we top out close to 80 degrees. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, shifting winds to the north. Isolated showers are possible into early evening but not much rain is expected.

Clouds will linger into Monday morning, keeping temperatures in the 40s with a chilly day, only reaching near 60 Monday with the north breeze.

