It will continue to be hot and humid with above average temperatures this week. High temperatures will reach 100-103 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day during peak heating.

Some tropical moisture may make it to the south Texas coast the next couple days as a weak trough of low pressure aloft moves through but only stray showers are expected with little to no rainfall.

The Saharan dust layer is forecast to arrive in South Texas by the weekend through Monday giving us hazy skies and could reduce our air quality a bit.

