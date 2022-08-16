After record rainfall, we're drying out this week

The Corpus Christi Airport had a total of 6.20" of rainfall since Saturday with daily rainfall records broken Sunday and Monday. Much of south Texas got heavy rain with most areas at 2-4 inches and locally up to 7 inches in the Coastal Bend. Also, heavy rainfall fell in the Nueces River watershed which is good for our water supply.

The rest of the work week will be drier but stray sea breeze showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as there is lingering tropical moisture.

Later in the week a frontal boundary is forecast to move south and stall to our north. At this time it looks like any rain from it will miss most of the Coastal Bend but we'll keep an eye on our northern counties late Thursday.

The August heat will be ramping up again with high temperatures in the upper 90s inland to mid 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches. Winds will stay under 18 mph through Thursday but increase slightly this weekend.

Tropical moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend giving us a chance of isolated t-showers.