After a chilly start to the week, we'll slowly warm up again

The beginning of the week and March was cool and damp but as we go through the week temperatures will warm back into the 70s. The next few nights will be chilly though with lows in the lower 40s early Wednesday. After warming back up, another cold front will move through Friday and bring temperatures down a bit for the start of the weekend. Little to no rainfall is expected with Friday's front.

Tonight: Light rain and drizzle will end and it will stay cloudy, breezy and cool with lows in the mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.

Tuesday: Clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 60 at the coast to the mid to upper 60s inland and northerly winds at 15-20 mph in the morning, decreasing in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 40s and light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and and east-southeast winds up to 12 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and southest winds at 12-20 mph.

Friday: There is a slight shower chance with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will shift to the north and increase Friday night.

Saturday looks cooler with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies with cool northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph.