Above average temperatures and breezy days

The dry weather pattern continues and rainfall for the year is 1.71" below average. With no rain, abundant sunshine and windy days, the drought has worsened and there is extreme to exceptional drought in Brush Country to moderate at the coast.

There is a limited chance of rain next Monday and Tuesday as an upper level wave moves across south Texas but rainfall amounts won't be high enough to alleviate our drought. Dry, hot conditions will move in by mid-week as winds shift to the west-northwest.

As we head into the weekend, expect partly cloudy skies and a windy afternoon Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s inland and low to mid 70s coast with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Winds will be lighter Saturday, starting off from the northeast and shifting to the east at 8-15 mph. Temperatures will reach near 90 inland with mid to upper 70s coast .

Sunday looks breezy with southeast winds up to 20 mph with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and low 70s coast.