A cool, first night of fall

Fall has officially begun and it's feeling like it. Northerly winds are ushering in drier, slightly cooler air which will give us a few nice days ahead before we heat back up and humidity climbs.

The breeze will subside and with clear skies, Wednesday night's temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and to near 70 at the coast. Corpus Christi Airport could drop to 59 briefly by early Thursday morning but is not a record. The record low is 56 set in 1999 and the normal low is 72.

The dry air will provide us with abundant sunshine Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to 90 and northeast to east winds up to 15 mph.

The humidity will start to rise this weekend and lows will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday night with days near 90. Sunday looks humid as the onshore flow continues.

Stray showers are possible Monday, becoming scattered Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper level low moves in from the west.