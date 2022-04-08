A chill in the air overnight then a beautiful Friday

Drier air has settled in and with clear skies and lighter winds, it will be cooler Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s inland and near 60 at the coast.

Friday looks nice with less wind, shifting to the southeast up to 18 mph late in the day and sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to mid 80s inland. The Corpus Christi Hooks will have a pleasant evening for their home opener with a light breeze, mild temperatures and clear skies.

The weekend will be seasonal with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s with rising humidity. SandFest in Port Aransas will be mild with highs in the low to mid 70s but windy both Saturday and Sunday.

The Portland Windfest will have plenty of sunshine but also plenty of wind, especially Sunday with temperatures topping out near 80.

South-southeast winds will increase to 20-28 mph by Sunday with strong wind gusts up to 45 mph possible Sunday and again Monday.

Expect windy, humid and warm weather early next week with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s inland to mid 70s coast.

