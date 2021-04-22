Hooks tickets on sale for May starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks are back! Individual tickets for the month of May are on sale starting Monday April 26.

Whataburger Field will abide by COVID-19 precautions. For the time being they will operate at limited capacity, masks will be required unless you are actively eating or drinking, and social distancing will be encouraged, with socially distanced seating offered in certain sections of the venue.

The Corpus Christi Hooks have provided a promotional calendar for the month of May, along with the daily promotional calendar for the 2021 season. Find all the information below.

May Promotions:

Daily Promotions:

Tuesdays: Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM) & 106.5 The Shark

Wednesdays: Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid ticket free. The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday & College Night: $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Fridays: Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturdays: Super Saturday. Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sundays: H-E-B Kids Day, Mrs. Baird’s Dollar Day, Raspas Sunday. Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Get your Hooks tickets HERE. A No-Bag-Policy is in place at the venue, with the exceptions of diaper bags, medical bags, single compartment clutches, wristlets and fanny packs that do not exceed 9” x 5”. For more information about tickets or stadium policies, email info@cchooks.com.