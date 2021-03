CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball is back! The Coprus Christi Hooks season opens Tuesday, May 4 at Whataburger Field, with varying games times depending on the day.

Here's a list of Hooks' game times for the 2021 season.

Home Games

(Tuesday-Thursday)

Game time: 6:35 p.m.

(Friday -Saturday)

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

(Sunday)

Game time: Varies

The complete 2021 Hooks schedule can be found below.